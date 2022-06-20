The popular news-media outlet Deadline reports that Hollywood is headed to west Michigan as actress Nicole Kidman is set to both star and produce a new project titled Holland, Michigan.

The project, which is in the early stages, will be a feature film for Amazon Studios and is set to be directed by Mimi Cave. Cave directed the Hulu comedy-thriller Fresh (2022) which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

About the Film

Described as a "Fargo-esque" thriller the script for the film was written by Andrew Sodroski, a writer and producer for the streaming TV series Manhunt. According to the film's IMDb page the movie is,

A thriller centered on a woman [Kidman] who suspects her husband is cheating, and enters into an affair of her own, before learning her husband's true, dark secret life.

In order to capture the true essence of the city of Holland, the film is reportedly set to take place during the annual Tulip Time festival. 2022's celebration marked the 92nd year of the Tulip Time festival which was once named, "America’s Best Small Town Festival". Each year millions of visitors come from all over the U.S. to view over 6 million tulips during the 8 day festival.

This Isn't Our First Time Hearing of "Holland"

While this news out of Hollywood is thrilling, this isn't actually the first time we've heard of this film. Back in 2014 the Holland Sentinel first reported the project was in pre-production and was set to star Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Naomi Watts as the film's leads. Holland, Michigan's original direction, Errol Morris, confirmed the project in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) but the project reportedly fizzle-out, for one reason or another.

Ironically enough Cranston currently stars in another Michigan-based film Jerry and Marge Go Large, which is based on a true story.

The script for Holland originally ended up on the 2013 Blacklist, a list of scripts who despite being well-liked remain unmade. Though its had a rocky start, I hope this push from Amazon Studios and Nicole Kidman is just what this project needed to finally see the light of day!

Will They Film in Holland, MI?

There is no word on whether all or any of the the filming will actually take place here in west Michigan-- though it would save them a lot of trouble from having to build a to-scale replica of De Zwaan windmill! Ever since Gov. Rick Snyder repealed the state's film tax incentive, most projects that involve the Mitten are filmed in Georgia as is the case with the aforementioned Jerry and Large Go Marge.

