Those Fully Vaccinated No Longer Required To Mask Up At Work In Michigan

The benefits of being fully vaccinated in Michigan continue.

In Michigan, the list of benefits for those who are fully vaccinated continues to grow. On Monday, May 24, Governor Whitmer announced updates to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (MIOSHA) COVID-19 emergency rules as many employers return to in-person work.

The governor last week announced an updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order, eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50% capacity, which is set to take effect on June 1.

Now that the state has reached the 55% vaccination threshold, MIOSHA has removed the requirement that employers must create a “policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely.” The agency has also rescinded the draft permanent COVID-19 rules, and the public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 is canceled.

MIOSHA has updated other aspects of the emergency rules to reflect the recent order from MDHHS and guidance from the CDC. Those changes include:

Employers may allow fully vaccinated employees to not wear face coverings and social distance provided they have a policy deemed effective to ensure non-vaccinated individuals continue to follow these requirements.

The rules have been reformed focusing on performance, eliminating industry-specific requirements. Definitions have been updated to more clearly reflect changes in close contact and quarantining requirements for fully vaccinated employees.

Cleaning requirements have been updated to reflect changes in CDC recommendations.

Employers should continue to have and implement a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan in accordance with the updated rules.

Individual businesses can still enforce their own mask mandates and in-person work rules.

You read the updated emergency rules in their entirety by clicking here.