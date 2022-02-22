A wanted Crawford County man is facing several felony charges after being arrested earlier this week. Not just arrested, but arrested in one of the funniest ways possible.

According to MLive, deputies responded to a residence home to arrest a 48-year-old Crawford County resident on a felony warrant at 8:19 p.m. on Monday.

Why Was This Man Wanted By Police?

It's unclear why the unidentified man was wanted by police but I'm sure it had something to do with what they found in the home that he was in at the time.

Apparently when police arrived to the residence, this guy refused to leave. So, Instead of doing the smart thing and giving up, he took off and hid in the attic as soon as police entered the home. As if they weren't going to find him. At some point while police were in the home looking for the man, he fell through the ceiling and essentially right into their laps.

What Did Police Find in the Home?

Prior to this guy falling through the ceiling, police found 13 guns and six grams of suspected meth. I'm sure this was the combo that got this guy in trouble in the first place.

The whole thing sounds like something straight out of a movie.

Crawford County is located in Northern Michigan, just south of Gaylord.

