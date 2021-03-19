Holland Restaurant Owner Who Defied State Orders Arrested

The owner of Holland's Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria was arrested weeks after a bench warrant was issued for violating state shut down orders.

The owner of the 'Constitutionally Compliant Business' located in Holland, Michigan has been taken into police custody. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police Friday, March 19 at 5:45 a.m.

According to a press release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Marlena was arrested on an outstanding Ingham County Civil Warrant for Contempt of Court, for failing to comply in a civil case filed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

A bench warrant was issued on March 4. The judge in the case said that Marlena Pavlos-Hackney should be jailed until she shuts down her restaurant, Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria on Lincoln Avenue near US-31 in Allegan County.

MDARD suspended Marlena’s food establishment license on January 20, 2021. The restaurant has been operating without a license since then – in violation of the Michigan Food Law. An administrative hearing was held on February 1 to determine if the suspension was proper and on February 11 the Administrative Law Judge issued a decision and an order continuing the summary suspension of Marlena’s food license.

The Allegan County Health Department issued a news release notifying the public about their potential exposure to COVID-19, the same day warrant for Marlena's arrest was issued.

Marlena was advised by Michigan State Police via phone on March 11 that a warrant had been issued for her arrest and she was advised to turn herself in by March 18; she failed to do so. Marlena was observed driving and a traffic stop was initiated, at which time she was positively identified and arrested without incident.

Marlena's Assistance of Counsel, Rick Martin says that the U.S. Constitution is being shredded by orders that are not law and that were already shot down by the Michigan Supreme Court. The founder of the Constitutional Law Group group says the best way to help Marlena is to get educated on the Constitution and calls COVID-19 related orders across the United States tyranny, via phone.

Marlena was transported and is now lodged at the Ingham County Jail while awaiting court proceedings.