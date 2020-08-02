One Dead In Rose Street Stabbing

Battle Creek Police are investigating an early, Sunday morning homicide. According to a release from Battle Creek Public Safety, a report of a stabbing was received shortly before 5:30 AM. A male victim was found in the 1000 block of S Rose Street and not long after, the suspect, 23-year-old Wendell Barton was spotted walking nearby. Barton assaulted officers when they attempted to detain him. A perimeter was set up and he was eventually arrested without further incident. The victim, 38-year-old Justin Ash was being treated but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have been able to determine that it was a knife used, located at the scene. Barton has been lodged in the Calhoun County Jail on charges of open murder and resisting police.