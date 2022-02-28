A Grand Rapids Brewery Crafted a Paczki Burger for Fat Tuesday

Paczki: it's not just for breakfast anymore. This Grand Rapids brewery is serving up a delicious hamburger presented on a paczki bun.



Next to a bloody mary, this might be the ultimate brunch item. Just ahead of Fat Tuesday and the beginning of Lent, a Grand Rapids brewery served up a hamburger with two quarter-pound patties, bacon, black pepper aioli, cheddar cheese, and arugula on a fruit-filled Packzi bun.

Brass Ring Brewing calls their fare "scratch comfort food" and their beer is hand-crafted to match English pub ales, and served from a cask instead of a keg. They claim, "when beer is served on cask it is served slightly warmer and without forced carbonation allowing for a smoother, luxurious malted beverage experience." More traditional English pub ales, porters, and stouts are available on tap also.

It's their latest food creation, though, that had Facebook talking as the Alger Heights brewery filled with customers willing to try something new only available- like the Paczki for a very limited time, once a year. This might give Fat Tuesday a whole new meaning.

Keep scrolling to see Battle Creek's best-kept secret spot for burgers that will reopen in the spring.

Figg's Burgers: Battle Creek's Best Kept Secret Since 1988, goodness has been coming out of this unassuming building on Battle Creek's near northeast side. Why don't more people know about Figg's?

Get our free mobile app