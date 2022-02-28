Summer time is roller coaster time.

The summer of 2022 is here, so it's time to start planning your summer trips if you haven't already. Back in January, my daughter and I took a trip to Universal Orlando and I found out that she is an adrenaline junkie and loves roller coasters just as much as her old man. Jackpot! Now we are constantly talking about where to go to ride roller coasters.

I have spent most of my life in Michigan and I have only been to Michigan's Adventure once. It was so long ago that I don't even remember any of that trip or the people I went with. I'm not proud to say that, but it is what it is. This year I plan to change that.

So as my daughter and I talked about theme park trips, we wanted to add Michigan's Adventure to the list this year. Once we did, I realized that I don't even know what roller coasters are available to ride at the Park. I'm well versed in what's available at Cedar Point, but since I haven't been to Michigan's Adventure since I was a kid, I couldn't even tell her what was there.

So to prepare for the upcoming trip, we did a little research to see what we are getting into. At Universal, the big dogs are Velocicoaster, The Hulk, and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. We loved those, but they are pretty straight foward. Steel and to the point, but amazing. My daughter has yet to experience an inverted roller coaster and a wooden one. With Shivering Timbers being the fourth-longest wooden roller coaster in the world, we can't wait to try it this summer.

Check out the list below to see all of the roller coasters that Michigan's Adventure has to offer.

Source: Wikipedia

All Seven Coasters to Ride at Michigan's Adventure This Summer Michigan's Adventure is home to seven roller coasters, including the fourth-longest wooden roller coaster in the world, Shivering Timbers. Check them all out here.

