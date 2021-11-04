This parade literally lights up Christmas. You can see the sparkle from anywhere, but these are the best places in downtown Holland to get the most of the magic.

The town that is world-famous for the Tulip Festival and home of Michigan's loudest parade also may have the brightest. The Holland Parade of Lights literally lights the way for Santa's arrival with thousands of sparkling lights. More than 70 entries: bands, floats, trucks, families, will parade down 8th Street- Holland's main drag, on November 30 and welcome Santa Claus to the Tulip City.

All of downtown will be wreathed in garland and decorated for the holidays for the holiday open house beginning at 5 with carolers strolling the streets spreading holiday cheer and inviting sing-a-longs. Eighth Street has a number of stores, boutiques, galleries, and shops to find unique gifts for the holidays. Grab dinner and a drink before the parade at one of the 25+ restaurants near downtown Holland. Then, grab your spot for the Parade of Lights at 6:30.

Holland is my hometown, I grew up here and try to get back home often to see my parents. They still live in the house I was raised in and have been married for more than 50 years. Although a lot has changed since I left, I can still give you some ideas on the best place downtown to watch this unique Christmas celebration.

