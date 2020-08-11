It’s Peak Time to See the Perseid Meteor Showers

It's that time of year again. Time to look to the sky to see the Perseid Meteor Showers.

The earth is entering a stream of debris from giant comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, the source of the annual Perseid meteor shower. Sky watchers are already seeing some of the most beautiful fireballs of the year.

On Monday night, NASA all-sky cameras recorded 30 Perseid fireballs over the United States. That is a sign that Earth is moving deeper into the debris stream of the comet . The meteor shower is expected to peak during the next 3 days, Aug. 11th-13th, with rates several times higher than Monday night's.

The best time to look to the sky is the hours before sunrise when the constellation Perseus is high in the sky. You can check out sky maps for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday , courtesy of spaceweather.com.

The Perseid Meteor Showers are considered the Northern Hemisphere's most popular meteor shower of the year.

What is the weather going to be like for looking to the sky? For Tuesday night it looks like skies will be clear, which should make for great viewing of the Perseid Meteor Showers.

You can increase your chances of seeing more meteors by getting away from light pollution. Get away from the city and try to find a place without much light.

If you feel like making a road trip, there are 12 Michigan dark-sky spots that you can check out: