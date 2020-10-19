Pete Buttigieg Visiting Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo Monday

Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg is visiting West Michigan Monday on behalf of the Biden/ Harris campaign.

The former South Bend, Ind., Mayor will stop in Grand Rapids, Stockbridge, and Kalamazoo.

According to WXYZ, Buttigieg, Chasten Buttigieg, and Hillary Scholten will participate in an event in Grand Rapids at 12:15p.m. to encourage Michigan residents to vote early.

At 3:10p.m., Buttigieg is scheduled to tour a farm and hold a panel discussion with farmers about the challenges Michigan farmers are facing.

Buttigieg will then appear at a Vote Now mobilization event in Kalamazoo at 5:40p.m.

Anyone interested in attending must wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 safety precautions

According to MLive, Dr. Jill Biden will be returning to Michigan on Tuesday. Location and schedule have yet to be announced.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden was himself in southeast Michigan on Friday.

On Saturday, Donald Trump held a rally in Muskegon. His daughter, Ivanka, will be in Alto Monday, holding a Q&A session with supporters.

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Grand Rapids last week; Eric Trump and Lara Trump also campaigned on behalf of Donald Trump recently and President Trump spoke in Muskegon over the weekend.