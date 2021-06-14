Podcast Interview With Fred Wszolek From Unlock Michigan Discussing Michigan Supreme Court Ruling

Back on April 22nd reported the Democrats on Michigan's Board of State Canvassers failed to do their jobs and rejected the Michigan Bureau of Elections certification of the Unlock Michigan petition. The two Democrat members wanted even more investigations to occur and voted against the Michigan Bureau of Elections finding. The two Democrat Board members apparently did not trust the investigation performed by Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel who after a 7- 8 month investigation found no evidence of criminal activity.

As Fred informed us in my interview with him on April 23rd, this has happened in the past. When it does happen the petition group goes directly to the Michigan Supreme Court and the Board of Canvassers are ordered to accept the recommendation.

That is exactly what happened last Friday when the Michigan Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Democrats on the Michigan Board of Canvassers were not legally entitled to call for further investigations into the Unlock Michigan Ballot Proposal. The Detroit News reported in their ruling the Supreme Court stated the Democrats on the Board:

“has a clear legal duty to certify the petition."

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers consists of two Democrat and two Republican members.

Chair: Norman D. Shinkle – Republican

Vice-Chair: Julie Matuzak – Democrat

Member: Jeannette Bradshaw – Democrat

Member: Tony Daunt – Republican The Michigan Bureau of Elections, as they typically do, reviewed a small sample of 506 signatures out of the 538,345 that were turned into the state government. Of those 506 signatures, they determined that 434 or 86% were considered valid. Applying that 86% validity rate against the total 538,345 signatures submitted by Unlock Michigan translates to 460,358 valid signatures. That is 120,311 more signatures than the 340,047 needed for the Unlock Michigan ballot proposal to obtain certification.

