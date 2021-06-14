Michigan Supreme Court Rules Democrat’s Must Send The Unlock Michigan Proposal To The Legislature

Last Friday the Michigan Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Democrats on the Michigan Board of Canvassers were not legally entitled to call for further investigations into the Unlock Michigan Ballot Proposal. The Detroit News reported in their ruling the Supreme Court stated the Democrats on the Board:

“has a clear legal duty to certify the petition."

I would call it a very embarrassing condemnation of the Democrat’s attempting to stop the will of the people of Michigan. As expected the lawyer for the Democrats continues to push the narrative that the signature collection process was performed illegally even when the Michigan Supreme Court did not believe his argument. Did we expect anything less from Chris Trebilcock attorney with Clark Hill PLC, and the attorney for Keep Michigan Safe. He was quoted as stating:

“The decision by the Michigan Supreme Court doesn’t just allow Unlock Michigan’s illegally gathered signatures to count but will allow every future ballot proposal campaign to collect signatures illegally”

It is very amusing when a Democrat talks about illegality around elections. I assume Mr. Trebilcocl will be taking this case to the Federal Circuit court since the Michigan Supreme Court did not believe he proved his case.

What attorney Trebilcock is not telling you, thus the reason why I stated he is not telling the truth, is the Democratic Attorney General of Michigan Dana Nessel had already announced she wouldn't bring any charges against anyone involved in collecting signatures for Unlock Michigan after investigating allegations of wrongdoing and found zero evidence of it. You were saying what about the illegal collection of signatures Mr. Trebilcock.

The current members of the Board of State Canvassers are:

Chair: Norman D. Shinkle – Republican

Vice-Chair: Julie Matuzak – Democrat

Member: Jeannette Bradshaw – Democrat

Member: Tony Daunt – Republican

The Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling stated the Board of State of Canvassers must certify the Unlock Michigan's petition signatures and in doing so advance the proposal to Michigan’s Legislature.

The Unlock Michigan proposal would repeal Michigan’s 1945 law. Whitmer used that law to issue her executive orders for months and months and months until the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional and her use of it illegal. That law only allowed her to issue executive orders with no input from the House and Senate for 28 days, not unlimited as she and the Democrats believe.

Fred Wszolek, spokesman for Unlock Michigan said:

"We urge the Michigan House and Senate to act promptly to finally strike this awful law from the books forever…Gov. Whitmer used this law recklessly to crush businesses, families and lives. No governor should be able to do so ever again."

I agree Mr. Wszolek no Governor should be able to do what Whitmer has done to the state of Michigan residents, businesses and the unforgivable acts against the school children of Michigan.

