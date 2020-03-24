Police Investigate After A Car Is Found In The Kalamazoo River

UPDATE - Authorities were able to recover the vehicle from the river. The vehicle was unoccupied but was reported stolen earlier Tuesday morning to Kalamazoo Public Safety. Call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety if you have information on this case.

Law enforcement officers in Kalamazoo are investigating after a car was found in a river near Homer Stryker Field.

Kalamazoo police are investigating just how a car ended up in the Kalamazoo River near Homer Stryker Field in downtown Kalamazoo. Not many details have been released in regards to the incident or the investigation. The area remains closed off as officers investigate.

Officers told WWMT, they hope the city's surveillance cameras might have captured footage of what led to the vehicle ending up in the river.