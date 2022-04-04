Weekend Shooting Leaves Springfield Man with Life Threatening Injuries

A 25-year-old Springfield man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a Sunday evening shooting.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are investigating a weekend shooting that left an area man with life-threatening injuries. A release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street and Avenue A in the city of Springfield for a report of a shooting victim and a large crowd.

While en route to the shooting, deputies learned of a traffic accident at the intersection of North 20th Street and Avenue A. Once on scene, it was learned that one of the individuals involved in the accident was the victim of the shooting. Deputies and first responders performed first aid on the victim until medical personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The victim is identified as a 25-year-old Springfield resident who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement searched the area of North 25th Street for any other victims but no other victims were found or reported.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and the Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdiction Evidence Team (CAMJET) processed both crime scenes for evidence while the traffic accident was processed by the Accident Reconstruction Unit.

The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are expecting to return to the intersection of North 20th Street and Avenue A on Monday, April 4, 2022. to gather more information and evidence related to the incidents. The intersection will be closed during that time.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the incident to call contact investigators at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-0912.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan State Police, Springfield Fire Department, and LifeCare Ambulance Service.

