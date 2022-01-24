Police K9 Saves Man That Got Lost in Northern Michigan Woods

A 58-year-old man got really lucky over the weekend after he was saved by a police K9 and his handler in Northern Michigan near Roscommon.

It's not very often that we get a happy ending to a story that involves someone going missing, but this one definitely had a happy ending.

Officers with the Gerrish Township Police Department were investigating a complaint of a suspicious/missing person near the area of Ivy Rd. in Gerrish Township. That person was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania man that went for a walk and got lost.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff Department's Facebook page, residents in the area had observed a male subject walking who wandered into the woods and never returned. The Officers believed they knew the identity of the subject and were concerned that he was likely cognitively impaired.

K9 Ghost and Deputy Darsow were called to assist the Gerrish Township Police Department. They tracked the man for about half a mile in the freezing Northern Michigan woods before locating him. He had been in the woods for several hours in temps around 11 degrees.

After the man was found, he was take to a local hospital.

That man is so lucky to be alive today and he has K9 Ghost and Deputy Darsow to thank for that.

Roscommon County Sheriff:

The 58 year old male from Pennsylvania was taken by Gerrish Township EMS for further treatment for exposure to a local hospital. Excellent job by the Gerrish Township Police in recognizing the urgency of the situation, and another great job by Ghost. Good Boy!

