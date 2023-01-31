Wyandotte Police Officer Suspected Of Stealing Food

A Wyandotte Police officer was suspected of stealing another officer’s lunch from the breakroom at the Wyandotte Police Department.

It seems that Officer Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the Wyandotte Police Department jail, quickly leaving the half-eaten lunch on the breakroom table.

A short time later, officer Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom, finding his lunch had totally disappeared. Barwig says that upon entering the breakroom, K9 Officer Ice was,

...leisurely strolling out of the breakroom, licking his chops.

A Facebook posting reports that Ofc. Ice has invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, and has refused to cooperate with the investigation. He has been known to rummage through trash cans and has even been accused of taking food directly from coworkers’ hands as they walk by.

After a flood of support, for Ofc. Ice, and dozens of attorneys offering to defend Ice “pro-bone-o", the police department has decided not to pursue an internal investigation, citing overall public support and the fact that no video has been produced. A local sub shop, Lunch Wyandotte, personally dropped off a sub sandwich for Ofc. Ice, and a tray of “sammies” for his fellow officers.

The gallery, below, contains images of Ice and his goodies, along with Facebook comments from his supporters.