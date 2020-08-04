Police Recover Live Grenade From Michigan Home

It's not every day that you find a grenade in your house, but if you do, It wouldn't be wise to pull the pin because there's a real good possibility it's a live one.

According to WXYZ, Michigan State Police are sending a warning to residents after a live grenade was recovered from a location in the 50000 block of W. Huron River Dr. in Van Buren Township Monday.

The MSP bomb squad responded and had the area clear in less than two hours.

If you happen to find old wartime explosives, don't mess with any of it at all. Simply call the police and let the bomb squad handle it. It's not a bad idea to pass the message along to your kids too. I know if I was a kid and I found a grenade, I'd pull the pin thinking it was fake. Then again, I wasn't the brightest kid.