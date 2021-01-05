Pop-Up Virus Test Site Today in Coldwater

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency is setting up for a one day COVID-19 virus test site in Coldwater today. It’s being termed a drive-through clinic which the local health agency is going to manage with support from the Michigan Health and Human Services Department. The location for today's Coldwater site is at 306 Clay. That’s the garage used by the Branch Area Transit Authority.

While it is a drive-up test site, you are able to schedule a time. The local health agency has been posting flyers about the event around the area and also online. It has a QR code that you can scan with your phone to get you connected to set up a time. The schedule for today’s clinic is from 12 noon until 3. Antibody testing is not being offered at this local event. There’s no need to bring proof of insurance or an insurance card of any sort. The cost of the local testing is all covered by the state. You should however bring a photo ID showing you are a Michigan resident.

The test involves the common Nasopharyngeal process using a long swab that looks like a foot long Qtip. Testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The health department says minors can be tested but only if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. And maybe, more importantly, the young person must be able to remain calm while the nasal sample is taken. Another pop up site is scheduled for next Tuesday, January 12. That one will be in Hillsdale at the Dial-A-Ride Transport garage.