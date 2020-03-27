Portage Police & Fire Offer Drive-By Birthday Celebrations

Portage Police and Fire want to do their part to help kids celebrate their special day in a time of social distancing.

Life has changed for us all but the ones most confused by the new world we find ourselves living in are children. Portage Public Safety is offering up a unique way to help the children in our community celebrate their birthday since having a party with friends is not possible.

Portage Police & Fire made this offer on their social media page Thursday night....

Good afternoon! Social distancing has required that we put our station tours on hold for the time being... but we have another way we can get out and say hi 👋! We know that a lot of parties have been cancelled, but we would like to offer up another way to help celebrate 🎉🎈🎊. We would love to drive by, wave, and shout Happy Birthday (from a safe distance 😉). If you have a child 10 and under celebrating a birthday or special occasion, please feel free to give us a call at 269 329-4567 and we can find a time to stop by! 🚒🚓

Courtesy of Portage MI Police & Fire

So if you have a child or know one that lives in Portage that could use a little extra birthday cheer, give Portage Public Safety a call at 269-329-4567 and they say they will try to set up a time to do a celebratory birthday drive-by.