Quaint Cottage Listed in Dearborn Looks Like an Actual Fairy Tale

If there were ever a home that, in my mind, was the real-life embodiment of a princess' cottage (you know the one she lives in before she marries prince charming or whatever) this is it.

Check out this picturesque little home for sale in Dearborn. Built in 1929, it's currently listed by Keller Williams, which you can call at (313) 752-0000. The home isn't massive but it gives off such cozy vibes that, could I afford it, I would be trying to buy it immediately.

The current price sits at $309,000 and includes:

3 Bedrooms

1 & 1/2 Bathrooms

Finished Basement

2 Car Garage

Plus an adorable backyard area with plenty of foliage for privacy.

Whether it reminds you of something out of a fairy tale or a Thomas Kinkade painting, let's take a tour of my, as I just realized it at this moment, dream home!