Red Roof Inn Fire on Cork St. in Kalamazoo Injures Firefighter

Check out photos of the aftermath of the fire that destroyed the Red Roof Inn on Cork Street in Kalamazoo Friday Night.

The now scorched Red Roof Inn is sandwiched between a now empty Burger King building and a new hotel still under construction on Cork Street just off of the round a bout on Sprinkle Road. The fire was reported around 10 P.M. Friday night according to MLive,

Firefighters reported that the fire had spread across a significant portion of the upper floor of the building.

As of 10 A.M. the following Sunday morning, fire alarms were still ringing and the smell of smoke was still in the air near the charred Kalamazoo motel.

Here are a few pictures of what is left of the building after Friday's fire.

The firefighters immediately went room to room to check of occupants. Luckily no staff or guests were injured in the blaze. However, WWMT reported that a firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries. There's no word on what those injuries were or how that firefighter is doing at this time.

We wish the injured firefighter a speedy recovery and thank all of the firefighters for putting their life's on the line for us.