Red Wings Fans Sing Canadian National Anthem After Mic Goes Out

Well this is some pretty great sportsmanship!

The Detroit Free Press reports that Reds Wings fans stepped up at the game Tuesday night when a microphone went out at Little Caesars Area.

Before the game against the Montreal Canadiens, Red Wings anthem singer Karen Newman was performing when the sound cut out.

Folks on social media seemed to appreciate the gesture!

The Wings did end up taking home the win that night, with a final score of 4-3.