Who Are Your Top Five Pro Athletes in Motown History?

With Al Kaline passing, I began reminiscing about Detroit sports. That led to me wondering, who are the top five professional athletes to ever play in Motown? I mean ever. I thought this might be something for the sports fans to weigh in on.

There are so many to choose from. Whatever your age is, everyone will have an opinion on this. This isn’t some cheap pop or Mt. Rushmore rip off. I really feel this is a great topic in every city. And with no sports going on, this is a timely topic. If you grew up loving sports like me, you will want to weigh in or vote on this.

So back to the topic at hand. You want to know my top five professional athletes? This is the the group I'm picking. I take Tyrus Raymond Cobb, Al Kaline, Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman and rounding out my top five is Barry Sanders.

I’m very lucky because of those five elite kingpins, I interviewed four out of five. Cobb has been gone since the early 60’s. Like I said, depending your age category everyone's will be different. All five of these men are in their respective Hall of Fames. Ty Cobb was the first group of major-leaguers to get into Cooperstown. The other guys were absolute greatness. No matter what you age group is if you love sports you know recognize the names in my top five. But, there are so many choices. I want people to really apply themselves to this post and weigh in. Who are your top five?

Let me know in the comments.