If No One Reports On What The Chair Of The Michigan Republican Party Said Did He Say It?

The papers and news stations all over Michigan and beyond are reporting that the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party said something about some leaders in the state of Michigan and two Michigan “Republican” congressmen.

As you can tell from the title I am asking all of you a very simple question. If what someone said or did was never reported does that mean they never said or did something?

I ask you this question because the very same “news” publications and TV stations that are reporting on what the Chair said never reported one negative word of what Hiden Biden said and did during his sit-in for the Presidency of the United States.

The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Lansing State Journal, MLive, Crain’s Detroit, Michigan Daily, Washington Post, New York Times, Huffington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and on and on and on never reported anything negative about Hiden Biden during his basement sit-in for the Presidency. When a story did breakthrough like Tara Reade, a Senate Staffer for Hiden Biden who made a very credible accusation against Biden no one in the mainstream news covered other than possibly a few seconds. The California woman went public last March with allegations that Biden shoved her against a wall and forcibly penetrated her with his fingers at a Capitol Hill office building in 1993. Tara Reade has five contemporaneous witnesses who say Reade told them about the assault at or near the time it happened. The above-mentioned media all attacked the woman accuser and tried to discredit her. So much for the left and the #MeToo movement.

Should I be exactly like the mainstream manipulative news (MSMN) and not report on something therefore it never happened, what do you think?

Well, it seems to work for the left although they do own the media. A media that has totally given up being real news as evident by the powder puff, kiss feast and orgy they all had last week during stumbling Biden’s “press” conference.

When will the Republicans who go on their variety shows start to point that out to each and every one of them and make them own it?

Probably never, too many of them are too weak to stand up to them. Senator Paul and Congressman Jordan are at least two I can think of who are an exception to that rule.

What did Ron Weiser, the chair of Michigan's Republican Party say, well I am not reporting it so did he really say it?

The featured image on this piece was exactly how the mainstream manipulative news acted and reported on the Hiden Biden sit-in for President last year and they are not even ashamed of themselves for doing so. In fact, they are quite proud they were able to fool so many of their readers and viewers who they must think are less than smart, let us say.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595