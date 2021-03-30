U of M Dean Condemns Weiser For His Words But Excuses Whitmer’s For Exactly The Same Meaning Of Something She Displayed

Speaking to the Oakland County Republican Party the Chair of Michigan’s Republican Party, Ron Weiser, referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as "the three witches”.

When asked about the "witches in our own party," meaning the Republican Party he replied by saying "Ma'am, other than assassination, I have no other way ... other than voting out. OK?...You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That's how you beat people."

He was referring to U.S. Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township.

Is what he said any worse than what the Democrats have called President Trump and Republicans who support his America First agenda, that is for you to decide.

Whitmer has called President Trump a White Supremacist, a virus super spreader, the biggest threat to America, and more.

Nessel has called President Trump among many nasty things a petulant child.

Whitmer and Nessel have never been called to apologize or have apologized.

What was even worse, during television interviews, one which I reported about when she was on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. She was attacking President Trump and not addressing the number of nursing home patients that died due to her Executive Orders, you can see an “8645” sign prominently displayed next to her for the entire world to see.

What exactly does 8645 mean? We are told that it is an anti-Trump message referring to "86ing," or getting rid of, the 45th president. According to the Urban Dictionary “86ing” someone means:

“To get rid of, originally for killing someone. The phrase "80 miles out and 6 feet under" was reserved for someone who had to dig their own grave 80 miles from civilization and then get shot execution-style. All terms for 86'd originated from this”

I and many believe Michigan’s Governor Whitmer was calling for the assassination of President Trump. No one on the left or the faculty at the University of Michigan (U of M) condemned Governor Whitmer for what a reasonable person could conclude that she was actually calling for the assassination of President Trump. No one from U of M asked her to resign.

Picture from video

The Detroit News reported last Sunday a dean of U of M’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, by the name of Anne Curzan sent an email to the department faculty which contained a letter that she said she sent to Chair Weiser calling on him "to repair the serious harm you have caused."

In her email Curzan wrote:

"As the dean of LSA, I felt compelled to speak out in the face of these comments by a university regent — comments that used misogynistic and inflammatory language and made allusions to violence against elected officials...Your words do damage and disrespect not only to women in leadership positions, whether elected or appointed, but also to young women who will lead in the future. We must speak out in protest when women are threatened with violence because of the decisions they have made.

She actually went on to write:

"We believe that sexist name calling and threats of violence, especially from those in positions of power, simply are not acceptable"

Ms. Curzan might have been someone to possibly listen to if she had not completely thrown any the credibility she had, out the window last year when she defended Governor Whitmer appearing to call for the assassination of President Trump with her “8645” sign sitting right next to her during a National television interview.

Michigan Radio reported on a conversation with Anne Curzan in which they wrote:

“Anne Curzan is the Dean of the School of Literature, Science, and Arts at the University of Michigan. She says that while the current linguistic use for “86” is mainly used in restaurants, there is a variety of folklore surrounding the term's origins.

Some say that on the Empire State building’s 86th floor, people were told to exit the elevator. Others claim that during Prohibition Era, a bar called Chumley’s on 86 Bedford St. in New York City would yell “86!” if patrons needed to exit the establishment quickly.

Curzan says that the term could also come from rhyming slangーa type of slang that replaces the true word with a word or phrase that rhymes.

“Rhyming slang is often playful, and so you get '86' because it rhymes with nix.”

More recently, “86” was picked up in the political sphere in 2018 when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. And, Curzan said, the most accurate meaning of “8645” might be derived from this event.

“It could mean they’re fired, that there’s no more use for them, they’ve been asked to leave. So that meaning is out there as well, which is more relevant to the ‘8645,'” said Curzan.”

As a Dean of the School of Literature, you would think she would have addressed what EVERYONE knows and believes when you talk about “86ing” a person. It originally meant to kill someone. The phrase "80 miles out and 6 feet under" was reserved for someone who had to dig their own grave 80 miles from civilization and then get shot execution-style. All terms for 86'd originated from this”.

She defends her team calling for the assassination of the President but get’s angry at the other team when they use the word assassination. Sounds like a complete hypocrite to me. By the way, Anne since you seem to have an issue with completely coming up with different definitions of words dictionary.com states that a hypocrite is:

“a person who pretends to have virtues, moral or religious beliefs, principles, etc., that he or she does not actually possess, especially a person whose actions belie stated beliefs. a person who feigns some desirable or publicly approved attitude, especially one whose private life, opinions, or statements belie his or her public statements.”

Was what Chair Weiser said appropriate, he himself said no and apologized for using those words. Whitmer has never apologized for what many thought was her calling for the assassination of President Trump. Ms. Curzan also to date has not apologized for defending and protecting Whitmer for calling for the “86ing” of President Trump.

