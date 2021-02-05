Long Term Road And Sidewalk Closure In Downtown Battle Creek

The City of Battle Creek is alerting residents of an upcoming long term road and sidewalk closure.

The closures are due to rehabilitation work at the former Arcadia building located at 103 West Michigan Avenue beginning Monday, February 8, 2021. During this project, the sidewalk from Carlyle Street to McCamly Street and the eastbound lane of Michigan Avenue will be closed. Detours will be in place.

Pedestrians and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. The work is not scheduled to be complete until sometime in May.

In January of 2020, a $250,000 grant from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation through Battle Creek Unlimited was awarded and was intended to be used to fix the roof on the former Arcadia Brewery location. A new façade is also planned. It could end up with apartments on the upper floor.

John Hart the City of Battle Creek’s Business Development Manager recently spoke about the building, noting that it is structurally sound. The building is currently owned by the same owner as the Lucky Rooster and One Nation Tap and Table.

The former Arcadia building turns 100-years-old this year. The building was built sometime in 1921. At that time, it housed Cushman Motor Sales, and the address was 103-113 West Main. (That part of Main street later was renamed Michigan Avenue.) The company had established itself as a Ford dealer, at 235 W. Main Street, opposite McCamly Park, next to the building that currently sports the “Believe in Battle Creek” mural.

But the Cushman's downtown location in 1921 was primarily a Chevrolet dealership. They used the first floor as a showroom and the second floor as a shop. The building still has a freight elevator, big enough to fit a 1920's car.

