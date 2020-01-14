Work On Old Arcadia Brewery Has Already Started

Last week, we reported that a new $250,000 grant from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation through Battle Creek Unlimited would be used to fix the roof on the former Arcadia Brewery location at 103 W. Michigan Avenue. Jay Andrew Development Co., who recently renovated the building on East Columbia that is now occupied by the Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Cocktails, didn't wast any time!

Crews were busy already this week, filling up dumpsters, as the inside of the structure is being cleaned out. BCU President and CEO Joe Sobieralski told WBCK that crews would make a full roof repair and "white-box" the first floor, which can be configured in a variety of ways. He said the second floor could include office space or even some affordable apartments.

As of Tuesday afternoon, huge openings were made in the rear of the building, and on both floors in front, as crews moved debris from inside.

The building housed Sears Roebuck in the 1940's.

103 W. Michigan, 1940-Willard Library Archive