The Robinson Manor In Allegan Hosting Clue-Like Murder Mystery Dinner

If you've ever wanted to feel like you're in the film or a part of the board game Clue, you'll have a chance this November 13th as the Grand Rapids Murder Mystery Company will be hosting "Death of a Gangster" (An Interactive Theatre Production), in the Robinson Manor In Allegan. This night is looking to be a promising and exciting experience, as they've described the production:

Lucky you! You’ve been invited to the wedding of the year! In this “married to the mob” event, you’ll never know who to trust. With the two families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life! Get on the trolley and solve this case with your fellow detectives. Dress like the cat’s meow for this mafia wedding! Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands, pinstriped suits and fedoras are all appropriate. Traditional wedding attire is nifty too!

There are only 75 seats available for this one-night event and there will be a buffet style dinner provided with the $45 ticket, which includes salad, pasta, chicken, bread, dessert. They're also going to be hosting a haunted manor experience throughout October, along with zombie laser tag maze. Entry is $10 for the Haunted Manor and $10 for Laser Tag. You can also experience autumn like never before with a breathtaking view of the vivid fall colors on a helicopter ride over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan.

This historic building in Allegan is the perfect site for events like this.