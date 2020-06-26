Roof Sit 2020 for Haven of Rest's Inasmuch House

Roof Sit 2020 is underway! This year's goal is $60,000 with all money going to the Haven of Rest's Inasmuch House.

We are broadcasting live at Sunshine Toyota, located 1355 W Dickman Rd, who has generously sponsored the event once again.

Since 1986, Inasmuch House has provided emergency food and shelter to single women and children. They have made great strides in services offered to families and also provides shelter to two-parent families as well - one of just a few that allows families to stay together. Inasmuch House is a temporary emergency shelter with stays up to 30-60 days. They don't only keep families and individuals off the street, they help them make life long changes in their lives that help them become stable and successful.

Services provided at Inasmuch House:

Advocacy, life-skills and empowerment classes, support groups, case management, and referrals to social service agencies are available to residents through qualified shelter staff.

The full-time case management program at Inasmuch House allows staff to provide stability in an emergency situation and with appropriate programming Inasmuch staff members can assist women, children, and families in changing their behaviors, attitudes, habits, and thinking concerning how to become self-sufficient. Full-time case management also provides follow-up support services for the women, children, and families.

Inasmuch House provides room for 55 homeless individuals including women, children, and families, and is the only shelter in Calhoun County that houses male-inclusive families such as men with custody of their children and women with teenage boys.

Children learn self-confidence in a comfortable learning environment and learn positive coping mechanisms for dealing with a family crisis.

Did you know:

41% of the homeless population in the U.S. are families.

In 2005, one-third of requests for shelter by homeless families were denied.

75% of homeless parents are unemployed.

92% of homeless mothers were physically or sexually assaulted.

Approximately 3.5 million people or 1% of the U.S. population experience homelessness each year.

- Statistics from homesfromthehomeless.com and nationalhomeless.org

Organizations throughout the community have stepped up offering matching donations. When you donate $10, it becomes $20. Donate $1,000 and that pledge becomes $2,000.

You can donate by calling 269-789-0988, text 77977 with "Haven Angel" or click here to donate online.