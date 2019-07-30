Take a Look Inside the Round Island Lighthouse

You know that little lighthouse on Round Island?

The one that you see whenever you take the ferry, sitting just across from Mackinac Island?

The one where Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour filmed a scene for "Somewhere In Time"? Yeah...that one!

Ever been curious as to what it looks like on the inside? Well, now you can take a look.

Below are some pictures⁠—and a video with more photos of the insides and outsides of this famous (thanks to the movie) lighthouse.

Scroll down and take a look!

NOW LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW FOR EVEN MORE INSIDE PICTURES!