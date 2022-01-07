Scary Looking Accident Closes Mackinac Bridge on Friday Morning

An accident just before 11 am on Friday, January 7th, 2022 closed down the Mackinac Bridge and almost pushed a pick-up truck into the Straits of Mackinac.

A Facebook post from the Straits Area Scanner explained the situation and included a very scary picture...

A caller on the Mackinac Bridge reported that a vehicle had crossed the median near the south end around 10:41 a.m. A second caller reported that the vehicle struck a pickup truck and that it is up on the rails of the bridge.

It appears from the post that there were people trapped in the vehicles.

As of 2:00 pm on Friday, the bridge had reopened traffic.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority's website currently lists the bridge conditions as "All Clear, Have a Pleasant Trip!"

You can see live video from the Mackinac Bridge here from four different cameras.

In Friday's accident, fortunately, the truck was not pushed off the bridge. On September 22nd, 1989, a 48 mph wind gust pushed 31-year-old Leslie Pluhar's small car over the rail. The waitress from Royal Oak was speeding across the bridge in her 1987 Yugo. The wind gust caused her to lose control and her car plunged off the 5-mile suspension bridge killing Pluhar. It took Michigan State Police divers eight days to find the car that was in 152 feet deep water.