This is the Sixth Oldest Village in Michigan

To answer the question right off, the sixth oldest village in Michigan can be found in Lapeer County: it's the community of Almont, founded in 1833.

According to Almont's web page, Daniel Black bought up some land and constructed the first house – log cabin – on what is now Main Street.

The village became established the following year (1834) under the name “Newburg”. The village name was forever changed in January 1846 as “Almont”, after Mexican diplomat General Juan Almonte.

After 1865, Almont really took off. People were coming into Michigan from other states just to live in Almont, thanks to the inexpensive price of $1.25 per acre of land.

It was Michigan's lumber boom that sustained Almont for many years. The Port Huron & Northwest Railroad came through in 1882 and set a depot at Almont, thus allowing exports, imports, tourists, travelers, settlers, and businessmen.

Almont got its first streetcar in 1914 and with it came the advent of city electricity. The streetcar service folded in 1925, and the railroad stopped coming through in 1942.

Even though it's called “Michigan's Sixth Oldest Village”, Almont sure doesn't look it. Yeah, there are still some original buildings and storefronts, but the majority of them are gone and the town seems to be thriving, getting along just fine.

