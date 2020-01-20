Snowed In And SAD: 5 Products To Help Seasonal Affective Disorder

3

Not only are plants good for getting a little bit more green in an otherwise grey and dreary atmosphere but these lil' guys can also be a great psychological tool too.

Knowing these little plants rely on you for their survival can make you feel like there is a little more purpose to your day. Once you do a simple task like tending to your plants, it can spark motivation for other, bigger projects to help you feel more accomplished this winter.

Also, succulents are one of the easiest plants to care for so it's not very daunting to take one (or 12 like I would) on!