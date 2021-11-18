Stink Bugs Are Moving Into West Michigan Homes To Avoid The Cold

As the temperature drops across West Michigan, everyone's least favorite house guest is looking to move in for the winter.

Brown marmorated stink bugs are starting to move into West Michigan homes because of the cold temperatures. The bugs will seek refuge from the cold by spending the winter by burrowing under a pile of leaves, in to some tree bark, or inside your home. So, don't be surprised if you notice a few of these pests in your home this time of year.

The brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that was thought to have been introduced from Asia via shipping containers in Pennsylvania in 1998. Since then, they have been spotted in about 40 other states, including Michigan.

Are Stink Bugs Harmful?

The stink bugs aren't harmful to homes, pets, or humans. They don't bite or sting and don't do bore into wood, but they can still be quite the annoyance. The bugs are somewhat large and noisy and will fly around your home when the lights are on.

How Can I Keep Stink Bugs Out Of My Home?

There are a few things you can do to prevent the stink bugs entering your home:

Treat the exterior of your home with pesticide, especially windows, cracks, or other spots where bugs could enter your home.

Seal up vents and gaps with metal screens.

Turn off exterior lights or change bulbs to ones that are yellow in color.

Make homemade traps with soap, water and vinegar.

You can learn more about stink bugs and how you can protect your home from them here.

