Some of Those Mystery Seeds Identified

Remember the weird story last week where thousands of Americans were getting seeds mailed to their house? Well, now some of the seeds have been identified. You may have gotten these sent to your house or know someone that did. Hopefully, you didn't plant them but now we know more about them and they aren't that dangerous.

According to the Daily News, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has identified 14 different seeds in these packets. Some of the seeds are; mustard, cabbage, morning glories, and some herbs, like mint, sage, rosemary, lavender, and then other seeds like hibiscus and roses. None of these seeds are invasive or harmful to plants here but that doesn't mean that all of the seeds are so if you have a packet of these seeds then don't plant them and alert authorities so they can get rid of it safely.

These seeds are most likely part of a scam to send people things so that the scammers can give good reviews and fill orders. Again though just because they have identified 14 seeds there are still many more that aren't identified yet so don't plant these or throw them out as they may be able to grow in landfills.