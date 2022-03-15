South Haven First Responders Rescue Elderly Dog From Frozen Pond

A scary moment for a 12-year-old chihuahua and her family had a happy ending Saturday.

I can't imagine how the humans that belong to this elderly girl named Sasha must have felt when they realized the danger she was in. There's no word on how Sasha ended up in the icy pond behind the Church of Latter-Day Saints in South Haven on Saturday afternoon. Luckily a first responder was quickly on the scene and ready to jump in the water according to WZZM,

A South Haven Area Emergency Services worker got into a cold water rescue suit and waded into the pond to reach the dog, who had just broken through thin ice and slipped into the water.

Get our free mobile app

After Sasha was pulled from the water she was taken to an emergency vet hospital in Grand Rapids for chest x-rays and recovery. Kathy Kent posted a heart-felt thank you on Facebook after the rescue. Then, later that day post a picture of Sasha at home and let everyone know she is comfortable and doing great.

Sasha had been missing for nearly a week before she slipped into the icy pond and was rescued. Much love and appreciation going out to the people instrumental in saving this adorable dog's life this past weekend.

Here are some adorably uplifting photos of dogs in the water. Enjoy.

Dogs on Kayaks in Michigan Michigan dogs in kayaks