South Haven’s Harborfest Cancelled in 2021

This year is starting to look like a repeat of 2020. South Haven's signature Summer event Harborfest is the latest to be called off because of COVID concerns.

A Facebook post on March 5th had residents and businesses excited about Summer, Father's Day weekend and the return of Harborfest to South Haven. Just a day later, the decision was reversed and the festival has been put on hold until 2022.

After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of everyone we have made the difficult decision to cancel Harborfest 2020, scheduled for June 19th & 20th.

Following increased concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed. We are very disappointed but we look forward to seeing everyone June 18th and 19th of 2021! -Harborfest South Haven via Facebook

Although it's easy to see how they could have made the parade of boats happen, the large crowds drawn by live music stages, food and craft vendors and other festival activities make hosting the festival troublesome.

While trends in terms of the COVID infection rates are encouraging and regional vaccination programs are ramping up, we feel there are still too many unknowns and uncertainties with the ever changing restrictions and guidelines to allow us to proceed forward in safely hosting our wonderful festival. -Harborfest committee in a written statement to WWMT

It seems municipalities are hesitant to assume any risk that may be associated with crowds gathering before everyone is fully vaccinated. Schoolcraft has already called off 4th of July fireworks activities and, no doubt, other communities will continue to err on the side of caution.

