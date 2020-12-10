Michigan’s Souvenir Shops Through the Decades

Vital parts of roadtripping through Michigan include plenty of road munchies & junk food and hitting some of those unique souvenir shops. Even if you walk away without buying anything, it's the fun of exploring 'em that counts.

Whenever I would travel north, I would visit some of the off-the-wall gift shops, and I would always find the same bizarre stuff:

1) Something called “portable toilet paper” that was just a corn cob in a box

2) Rubber snakes

3) Fake bugs

4) Huge cigars

5) Indian headdress

6) Petoskey stones

7) Tom-toms

8) Knick-knacks made out of wood

9) Countless items that have something to do with beer

10) Beef sticks and cheese logs

11) Fudge

12) Moo-Cow Creamers (Wanna know more about the famously campy Moo-Cow Creamers? Then just CLICK HERE!)

Anyway, take a look at the gallery below and see a handful of classic Michigan souvenir shops, gift shops, and trading posts from decades past!