Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Springfield Burglary

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men broke into a Springfield convenience store in the early morning hours.

At 3:47 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a breaking and entering in progress in the 500 block of Upton Avenue. A witness told dispatch that they saw two males break a window to the business and go inside the business.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies say the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a newer model silver Cadillac sedan.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-969-6450 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

