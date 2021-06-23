Springfield Man Formally Charged in Tuesday Stabbing Inside Party Store

A 20-year-old Springfield man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the stabbing of another man Tuesday afternoon.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Custer Party Store on Dickman Road just before 4 p.m. on June 22nd after two men got into an altercation inside the store. When deputies arrived, they found one of the men had been stabbed at least a half-dozen times. Authorities believe the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the back. The victim was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo for treatment.

Today in a virtual arraignment at the Calhoun County Justice Complex, Jonathan Vallery was charged with Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder. He is expected to return to court July 12th in person at the court under District Court Judge Paul Beardslee for a preliminary hearing after a personal recognizance bond was issued. Vallery was also ordered to not be at the party store premises or have any contact with the victim at any time.