State Troopers Looking For Suspicious Driver

Michigan State Police Troopers are looking for a suspicious vehicle in Three Rivers. According to a release from MSP, two teenagers were playing in the vicinity of 15000 Flowerfield Road when a white utility van pulled up. The van pulled up to one of the children and opened the passenger door. At this point, reportedly, the second child began yelling, causing the driver of the van to flee the scene. Troopers are looking for a very clean, white utility van with no side windows, carrying ladders on a roof ladder rack and tinted front driver and passenger windows. There were reportedly two white males in the vehicle and the front passenger had a black baseball cap and a short trimmed beard. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.