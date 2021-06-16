State Troopers Search For Armed Robber

State Troopers, from the Marshall Post, are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday, June 14th, in St. Joseph County.

At around 9:30 PM, Monday evening, an armed robber entered the Dollar General, located on US 12 in Mottville Township.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect is a white male, approximately 6’3” with a heavy build. He fled the scene in a tan and gold Chevy trailblazer, which was driven by a white female.

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.