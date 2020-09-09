Still Waiting For Answers to Squishy, Brown Algae in Torch Lake

While it's not at the level of murder hornets, this news about brown algae in Torch Lake is still upsetting. Torch Lake is still may be the gold standard for bodies of water in Michigan outside of the Great Lakes. But it's 2020, so can anyone be surprised?

(Chase Masley via YouTube)

Torch Lake's calling card is it's turquoise blue waters. Not the case now, with mushy brown algae intertwining on its sandy base.

If you scan through a Detroit News story, you see the property owners have known about this brown algae for about a decade. Test have been going on for about years. The latest water quality tests have been taken recently and results should be back in the soon. For what it's worth, state officials don't seem to be too worried about it, saying they think it's a non-harmful form of algae.

One theory that's being looked into is that one type of human nutrient eliminated as urine waste is leaking out of septic drain fields into the water. It's a byproduct of an artificial sweetener, that is used in many foods and and drinks.

What's troubling is this type of brown algae is becoming more common in lakes in Northern Michigan. But earlier this summer, three samples taken from separate bodies of water test negative for The three samples of the algae that were collected tested negative for three harmful toxins, "microcystin, anatoxin-A, and cylindrospermopsin."

Though it may be a moot point for this year, public health officials still say these algae should be avoided.