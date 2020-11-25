Michiganders Say This is The Ultimate Michigan Bucket List

I happened to stumble across a post on reddit asking users for their Ohio bucket list. Unfortunately, the very first answer wasn't very pleasant and hinted towards drug use. Lovely. But, certainly the people of Michigan have better suggestions for this state, right?

I posted the question on Facebook and you all came through! This list is based on your suggestions alone so I'm sure there's room for more options. But, here's what we have so far.

1. Visit Frankenmuth

When I asked the question of what should be on a Michigan bucket list, Frankenmuth was the most popular answer. With "world-famous chicken dinners", Christmas year-round, and the plethora of German ales and festivals I can see why. If you're planning a visit you can see a list of things to do here.

2. Sleeping Bear Dunes

I have a feeling this is the kind of place where pictures just don't do it justice. The second most popular answer was Sleeping Bear Dunes. In Empire, MI, this park offers an incredible view of Lake Michigan with bluffs that sit 450' above the lake, according to the website. No doubt this belongs on the Michigan bucket list.

3. Visit Caruso's Candy and Soda Shop

This is a very specific answer but one that was given by Sandie Hutchings. According to their Facebook page, Caruso's sits in Dowagiac (good luck getting me to pronounce that correctly) and has been family owned and operated for nearly 100 years. They offer homemade chocolates, lunch, and ice cream year-round.

4. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

I LOVE the nature here in Michigan. It's absolutely breathtaking. Plus, the number of parks and nature trails...it's like heaven for me. A trip to Pictured Rocks was suggested by Darcy Henning, Christy Schwartz, and Sherry Bell. According to nps.gov, Pictured Rock National Lakefront offers sandstone cliffs, waterfalls, a deep forest, and inland lakes among other things. Consider it officially added to the Michigan bucket list!

5. Michigan Lighthouses

Val Glasscock gave her suggestion saying,

Ultimate bucket list item: see every lighthouse on the Great Lakes!

With well over 100 lighthouses in the state, that would be quite an adventure. If you'd like to map out that trip you can find information on all the lighthouses in Michigan here.

6. Torch Lake

Torch Lake was another popular suggestion and with that view, I can see why. Look at how clear that water is! Located in Antrim County, it's the longest lake in Michigan, at least according to touristsecrets.com. Great for camping, water sports, hiking, biking and even skydiving.

7. Having a beer with Kid Rock

Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

Okay....this might be the one that stands alone. Connie Murphy-Torrey commented on our post saying that on her bucket list for Michigan she would include,

Share a “Bad Ass” beer with Kid Rock. And see all the waterfalls in Munising Michigan on a motorcycle...and take a pic of every lighthouse in Michigan while on a motorcycle

Badass Beer is Kid Rock's creation. And while I'm on board with motorcycle riding along the coast seeing waterfalls and lighthouses...I think I'll skip the beer with Kid Rock. But that's just me! Connie, since you suggested it, on the list it shall go!

These suggestions were fantastic and I sincerely thank everyone for contributing. I know there have to be some that we're missing.