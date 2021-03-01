Student From Michigan Wins Big on “Wheel of Fortune”

Sure it seems easy when you're playing at home from the comforts of your couch, but could you handle the pressure of the real deal?

If you tuned into the "Wheel of Fortune" on February 25, you saw Michigan native Kyle Baird take charge and win big. Baird, who is from Grosse Pointe, made winning big an understatement. Baird not only scored $72,000 in cash and prizes, but he walked away with a sweet Ford Mustang convertible that added to the total as well according to Mlive.

Baird, who is is currently an MBA student at UCLA Anderson School of Management, is one of those guys you like to see win. Baird is the co-president of his school’s largest student-run charitable organization, Challenge for Charity. Challenge for Charity aims to help kids and teens with Junior Achievement as well as individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports with Special Olympics.

According to Mlive, Baird easily earned $10,600, solving the first main puzzle. He then solved the third puzzle for $1,900, plus won a trip to Antigua, adding $9,320 on top of that spotting him a huge lead over the player in second place.

After breezing through the last three toss-up puzzles as well as the final puzzle, Baird found himself finishing with $27,820 going into the final round. He brought it all home in the bonus round with “Food and Drink” as the category. Baird picked almost every letter and easily solved “Barbecue Sauce", walking away a big winner.

No word on what the college student has planned for this winnings, but we are pretty sure there are some student loans lingering around.

Check out Kyle's big win below.

