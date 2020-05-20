Suspect Sought in Albion Arson Case

Investigators in Albion are looking for a man that is considered a suspect in a fire that was intentionally set Tuesday night.

Public Safety officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Linden Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on May 19th. Flames were seen on the first floor involving several rooms when authorities arrived. Once inside, the fire was quickly put out.

Investigators quickly identified that the fire had been intentionally set and seized evidence from inside the home. Witnesses told investigators that they spotted a black man fleeing the scene as the fire started while wearing a puffy yellow jacket. The man fled in an unknown direction.

There were no reported injuries from the blaze.

If you have information on this arson case, contact Detective Justin Reniger of the Albion Department of Public Safety at (517) 629-7854 or Silent Observer at (517) 629-2700.