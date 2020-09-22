Team Trump Visits Battle Creek

The Team Trump bus roared through West Michigan today, part of a 2-Day Michigan tour, led by Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox.

The bus started in Kalamazoo on Tuesday morning and stopped at the Calhoun County GOP headquarters on Tower Road.

A spirited crowd of about 60 were cheering and waving flags and sporting signs as the big red bus pulled onto Tower Road, shortly after 9 am. The bus arrived just as the fleet of UPS trucks were exiting from Tower on to Beadle Lake Road, and many of the UPS drivers were waving and honking the horns on their trucks.

Cox spoke first, followed by Trump Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine. Perrine was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins on Tuesday. She talked about the specific things that President Trump has done for the citizens of Michigan.

President Trump’s pro-growth policies, tax cuts, and deregulation have built a stronger economy for Michigan’s workers and businesses, and he can do it again.

Michigan has added over 540,000 jobs in the last three months.

Michigan’s unemployment rate had fallen to just 3.6 percent by February 2020, before the Coronavirus fully hit.

The state’s average unemployment rate during the Obama Administration was 9 percent, more than double what it was in February.

Perrine said that Michigan’s autoworkers and carmakers are already seeing new investments in the auto industry under President Trump.

Fiat Chrysler announced it was investing $4.5 billion in a new plant in Southeastern Michigan, creating 6,500 new jobs.

General Motors announced it would invest $300 million and create 400 new jobs at its Orion Township plant.

Ford announced it would add 900 jobs at its Flat Rock Plant near Detroit.

Also speaking was Matt Schlapp, who is chairman of the American Conservative Union, the oldest conservative lobbying organization in the country, and Michigan Conservative activist Meshawn Maddock, who spoke about what she described as strong and growing support for the President among women voters in Michigan.

Trump Director of Strategic Communications Marc Lotter said he’s hearing more and more from Michigan’s rank and file workers who support the President. “I challenge Michigan’s union leadership to crank up the ‘get out the vote’ machine.” But Lotter inferred that they probably won't because they know it would mean a lot of votes for the President.

Local candidates Dave Morgan, Republican for the 62nd State House seat, and Hal Longman, candidate for the Battle Creek City Commission in Ward 1 were also very visible at the rally.

As the pictures indicate, there wasn’t much social distancing and very few masks. Less than 10% of the supporters wore masks.

The bus heads east and then will be in Ohio on Wednesday.