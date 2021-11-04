Thank You Veterans, Here’s Something Cool From Michigan Restaurants

We can't do enough for the brave men and women in the armed forces and with Veterans Day around the corner, we need to let them know how much we all appreciate all they do for us and of course for keeping us safe.

I really enjoy it when I or I see someone in a restaurant, or maybe a food court at the airport buying a meal for one of the folks serving our country.  If you have not done it, try it, it's a nice feeling doing something so simple for someone who does so much for us.

This Is So Cool What Restaurants Are Doing

So check this out, I love this. Restaurants, coffee shops, and even a gas station are offering free food and drinks to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day according to fox2detroit.com.

Our Veterans can enjoy free meals, appetizers, deals, and more on Nov. 11th, 2021. All they have to do is show something that says they are out active in our military.

Take a Peek At The List

Here are just some of the restaurants taking part in saluting our Veterans:

Applebee's – Free meal when dining in

BJ’s Restaurants – Free entree and drink

           Bob Evans – Free meal from a special menu

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free order of boneless wings and side of fries

Champps Kitchen + Bar – Free meal

Chili's – Free meal from a special menu

Denny's – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon

Dunkin Donuts – Free doughnut

Famous Dave's – Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Voucher for free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30

Golden Corral – Free meal from 5 p.m. until close

Hooters – Free entree from a special menu

IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes

Joe's Crab Shack – Free meal

Little Caesar's – Free four-slice deep-dish pizza and drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse – Free American Roadhouse Meal from 3-6 p.m.

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich

Olive Garden – Free meal from a special menu and unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion and drink from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu

Smoothing King – Free 20-ounce smoothie

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce brewed hot coffee

Texas Roadhouse – Dinner vouchers will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use them by May 30, 2022

Wendy's – Free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

 

God Bless our Veterans and let's make sure we thank them for their service all year long, and remember all those brave men and women we lost over the years

