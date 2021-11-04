Thank You Veterans, Here’s Something Cool From Michigan Restaurants
We can't do enough for the brave men and women in the armed forces and with Veterans Day around the corner, we need to let them know how much we all appreciate all they do for us and of course for keeping us safe.
I really enjoy it when I or I see someone in a restaurant, or maybe a food court at the airport buying a meal for one of the folks serving our country. If you have not done it, try it, it's a nice feeling doing something so simple for someone who does so much for us.
This Is So Cool What Restaurants Are Doing
So check this out, I love this. Restaurants, coffee shops, and even a gas station are offering free food and drinks to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day according to fox2detroit.com.
Our Veterans can enjoy free meals, appetizers, deals, and more on Nov. 11th, 2021. All they have to do is show something that says they are out active in our military.
Take a Peek At The List
Here are just some of the restaurants taking part in saluting our Veterans:
Applebee's – Free meal when dining in
BJ’s Restaurants – Free entree and drinkBob Evans – Free meal from a special menu
Buffalo Wild Wings – Free order of boneless wings and side of fries
Champps Kitchen + Bar – Free meal
Chili's – Free meal from a special menu
Denny's – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon
Dunkin Donuts – Free doughnut
Famous Dave's – Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Voucher for free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30
Golden Corral – Free meal from 5 p.m. until close
Hooters – Free entree from a special menu
IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes
Joe's Crab Shack – Free meal
Little Caesar's – Free four-slice deep-dish pizza and drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan's Roadhouse – Free American Roadhouse Meal from 3-6 p.m.
Mission BBQ – Free sandwich
Olive Garden – Free meal from a special menu and unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks
Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion and drink from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu
Smoothing King – Free 20-ounce smoothie
Starbucks – Free 12-ounce brewed hot coffee
Texas Roadhouse – Dinner vouchers will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use them by May 30, 2022
Wendy's – Free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
God Bless our Veterans and let's make sure we thank them for their service all year long, and remember all those brave men and women we lost over the years