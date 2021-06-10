The ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for Teen Drivers is Underway

Honestly, I don't think I've ever heard the term "100 Deadliest Days" of driving before today. That's probably because I didn't have a teenager that was getting behind the wheel, that is until now. I see stuff like this now and I stop in my tracks because my son is turning 16 in a little over a month and it scares the hell out of me.

Apparently, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered the “100 Deadliest Days.” According to AAA, there are more crash deaths involving teen drivers during the summer months than any other time. An average of 2,081 teen drivers are involved in deadly crashes during the 100 deadliest days for teens. That is extremely scary for the parent of a new driver.

When you think about it, this is the time that new drivers (kids) are home from school and want to run around with their friends as often as possible. Once they get that license they want to run wild all the time.

Now is a good time to remind your kids about the importance of following the laws. No drinking and driving, no cell phones, and wear a seat belt. When I was a kid, our parents never had to worry about cellphones and that really is a big one, it's right up there with drinking and driving as it can be just as deadly.

I'm still in the preparation stage (level one permit) with my kid so I really want him to get used to driving in all conditions. It's scary as hell but you have to get your child behind the wheel at night, in the rain, in the snow, and in construction zones.