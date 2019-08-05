The Blame Game Continues; Who Is Really At Fault?

It is President Trump’s fault.

It is the Republican’s fault.

It is Obama’s fault.

It is the Democrat’s fault.

It is the gun’s fault.

The blame game is off and running with very few to no one putting the focus and blame, if you want to use that adjective, on the real person. That is the person who is actual committing the shootings and murderous acts.

The shooter may not be the only one to blame. If anyone in his circle of life knew he had these thoughts and had access to guns, they should have alerted authorities so they could have possibly intervened and stopped the shooting. If people in the shooters circle of life did alert the authorities and they did nothing about it then they do bear some responsibility, but ultimately the blame is on the shooter.

The left and their masters, the media, will blame President Trump for wanting to protect our country and not wanting open borders as the Democrat’s do today. Because President Trump wants to secure our borders that makes him a racist and white nationalist.

If the Democrat’s want to play that game the Republicans can also. I first would like to state that neither side should be playing their games but when the Democrats do how can you ask the Republicans not to?

President Obama praised and defended the Black Lives Matters movement and even invited and had a meeting with one of their main organizers DeRay Mckesson at the White House.

Do you remember the chant the Black Lives Matters groups would yell during their protest and marches:

What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!

And

Pigs in a blanket fry like bacon

There was quite a few shootings and at least one mass shooting (Dallas) of police officers during President Obama’s administration and some occurred after he invited Black Lives Matters organizers to our White House.

Was President Obama to blame for the killing of those police officers? According to the logic of the Democratic Party yes, according to the logic of the adults in the Republican Party NO!

Was it former President Obama’s fault when black people shot and killed white people because of the racist and bigoted things he said such as:

The point I was making was not that Grandmother harbors any racial animosity. She doesn't. But she is a typical white person...

or

It was usually an effective tactic, another one of those tricks I had learned: (White) People were satisfied so long as you were courteous and smiled and made no sudden moves. They were more than satisfied, they were relieved -- such a pleasant surprise to find a well-mannered young black man who didn't seem angry all the time.

or

That's just how white folks will do you. It wasn't merely the cruelty involved; I was learning that black people could be mean and then some. It was a particular brand of arrogance, an obtuseness in otherwise sane people that brought forth our bitter laughter. It was as if whites didn't know that they were being cruel in the first place. Or at least thought you deserving of their scorn.

or

I can no more disown (Jeremiah Wright) than I can disown the black community. I can no more disown him than I can my white grandmother - a woman who helped raise me, a woman who sacrificed again and again for me, a woman who loves me as much as she loves anything in this world, but a woman who once confessed her fear of black men who passed by her on the street, and who on more than one occasion has uttered racial or ethnic stereotypes that made me cringe.

and the worst of all:

You got into these small towns in Pennsylvania and, like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing's replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton Administration, and the Bush Administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow these communities are gonna regenerate and they have not. And it's not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.

No it was not the fault of former President Obama’s Racist/bigoted statements that those shootings occurred.

No it was not former President Obama’s fault because of his support of black supremacist’s like Jeremiah Wright. By the way does the supporting of Jeremiah Wright make Obama a black supremacist?

As I stated above the person to blame is the shooter and possibly people in his circle of life if they knew he had these thoughts and had access to guns. They should have alerted authorities so they could have possibly intervened and stopped the shooting. If people in the shooters circle of life did alert the authorities and they did nothing about it then they do bear some responsibility, but ultimately the blame is on the shooter.

I do not believe the Democrats or Republicans should play these dangerous blaming games because when they do the real problem is never focused on and addressed.

That is the goal of this piece, it is get all of us to determine and address the real problem that appears to be causing these mass shootings and that is mental illness.

People will always have access to guns no matter how many more laws we pass. Just ask the criminal who acquire guns when they would never pass any checks we put or would put in their way. Their called criminals for a reason, they do not care about our laws.

The gun is just the tool the criminal or mentally insane person uses to commit their acts of horror.

This is not a left or right problem. This is not a Democrat or Republican problem. This is all of ours problem.

We need to come together as a community and deal with the mental health issue problem that is either growing or has been swept under the rug in America for too long.

